Two construction company workers, William Tweneboah, a security man and Godfred Amoh, welder, are currently standing trial at the Nsuaem/Kyekyewere Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an excavator at a road construction site at Assin Nduaso of the Central region.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit; stealing: contrary to sections: 23 and 24 of the criminal code 1960, (Act.29) as amended by PARA 4 of NLCD 398 of 1969.

The two workers have been accused of stealing an XCMG model Excavator machine valued at Four hundred and Eighty Thousand Ghana Cedis (480,000), a property of Shimizu company Limited, a Japanese construction firm, working on the Assin Fosu to Assin Praso N8 highway.

Mr Jay, the general safety manager of the construction firm, is the complainant in the case.

According to him, the first accused, Williams Tweneboah, who was then the deputy security officer of the same company, placed one Bismark Nti, a newly employed security man, instead of two officers to guide the Assin Nduaso site where the excavator in question and other machines were kept on May 28, 2023, the day of the incident.

Police investigation revealed that, the first accused, Williams Tweneboah, and second accused, Godfred Amoh, who are both employee of the same company, had a telephone conversation on May 27, 2023 to allegedly steal the said excavator.

According to information, Godfred Amoh went to hide in the bust at about 9:30PM around the site until 11:30PM same night where he tired the hands and legs of the security man, Bismark Nti, before a law bed truck arrived at the scene where the missing excavator was taken and moved to the Kumasi direction of the road.

The two accused persons were arrested by the police where they confirmed in their caution statement their respective roles played in the stolen machine.

Mr Tweneboah confirmed that his former colleague, Mark Baidoo Junior, told him that the said excavator is hidden in the Jacobu forest but he does not know the exact location.

According to them, an amount of Ghc50,000 has been received as part payment through one Mark Badoo Junior who is also a former employee of the same company.

The two accused persons, who were brought before the Assin Nsuaem/Kyekyewere Circuit Court presided over by Her Honor Dorinda Smith Arthur, pleaded guilty to the charge against them.

The two accused persons have since been remanded into police custody to reaper on July 13, 2023.