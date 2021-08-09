Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei who was found dead in a hotel room.

The suspects, according to the police, include 50-year-old Timothy Dampare, who is a lotto agent, and 30-year-old Richard Nimo, manager of the Misiho Hotel where Sarah Adjei’s body was discovered in a pool of blood with stab wounds.

A statement, signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwaei Ofori, noted another person is also being pursued.

The deceased, who was with Quarter Master stores at Nkwakwa Divisional Headquarters, is reported to have lodged into a hotel located at Akwasiho.

However, at about 7:00 pm on Saturday, August 7, 2021, the manager reportedly told the police that he went to check up on the guest and to his amazement, she was lying dead on the floor, in a prone position.

ALSO READ:

Also, blood was found oozing from her nostrils and she had a swollen right cheek.

Meanwhile, the Director-General in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, COP Ken Yeboah, is expected to lead a technical team of Crime Scene managers and the Homicide Unit to unravel the death of the Policewoman.

Read the statement below: