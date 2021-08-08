A Police Constable, identified as Sarah Adjei of the Quarter Master stores at Nkwakwa Divisional Headquarters, has been found dead in a hotel room.

According to information gathered from the police, Constable Adjei lodged into a hotel located at Akwasiho some hours earlier, MyNewsGh is reporting.

However, at about 7:00pm on Saturday, August 7, 2021, the manager reportedly told the police that he went to check up on the guest and to his amazement, she was lying dead on the floor, in a prone position.

Also, blood was found oozing from his nostrils and she had a swollen right cheek.

A search conducted in her bag at the scene revealed she had left a suicide note blaming one Mr Timothy Dampare.

The note read: “Dear Mr Timothy Dampare, I told you I owed people money and you decided to help me, and you have been with me in my house for one week now and you have refused to help me, so if anything happens, you have caused it Mr Timothy Dampare.”

Attached to her letter was a phone number belonging to either her or the said man.

The latest news comes at the back of the suspected murder of Police Constable Sandra Asiedu who was found dead in her room, with visible stab wounds.

She is said to have been visited by her lover, who allegedly left a note on her wall after murdering her.