A man has been busted in the twin city of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region for stealing from a hotel he booked to spend time with his girlfriend.

It is believed he has perpetuated similar acts in other hotels in the city, whereby he makes reservations to stay in the night but later turns up midnight to steal from the safe or drawers of such hotels after the receptionist has taken a break or night off.

The name and age of the alleged thief is unknown yet but it’s believed he is in his early 30s.

His latest action of thievery, however, occurred last Saturday, but luck eluded him as the CCTV of the hotel captured him right in the act of stealing.

This was announced in a Facebook post of ace broadcast journalist with Connect FM in Sekondi – Takoradi, Paa Kwesi Simpson.

Below is the exact post on his Facebook page:

“This guy goes to a popular Hotel in Sekondi/Takoradi on Saturday, August 6, 2022 with his girlfriend, gets to reception to book a room and pays.

“He leaves for his room with the girlfriend and wakes up deep at dawn and clandestinely maneuvers his way to the reception to realize the reception has left there to take a small sleep.

“He quickly dashes to where the monies are kept ( because he monitored while booking) and takes some money.

“He comes for the second time to take another bunch of money and then the third time.

“All the amount adding up to 5,200 cedis.”

A source said the thief did not know he was captured on CCTV camera, so the hotel owners replayed the footage, made a manhunt for him and got him arrested on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

“Worse of it, many others have come to testify against him of duping them including one drinking bar operator who claims the suspect came to steal her drinks, drank much and went to sell the rest at a ridiculously cheaper rate.”