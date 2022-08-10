The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has published a list of candidates who were allegedly involved in examination irregularities during the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), 2021.

The candidates are to report to the Kumasi Office of WAEC on August 11-12, 2022, to assist in investigations into the alleged irregularities.

“Candidates are to note that their refusal to honour the invitation shall not preclude the Council from making a final determination on the matter,” the WAEC notice published in the Daily Graphic reads.

The candidates are from three Junior High Schools (JHS), namely; Pokukrom Methodist JHS, Akropong R/C JHS and Akropong R/C JHS.

About 2021 BECE

A total of 572,167 candidates made up of 287,730 males and 284,437 females wrote the examination.

Out of that 61 had visual impairment and 321 were identified with hearing impairment.

In addition, 86 candidates had special assessment needs due to other conditions.

In a statement released on Monday, February 28, 2022, and signed by the Head of the Council’s Legal Department, Rev. Victor Brew, WAEC said the subject results of 138 candidates had been cancelled for the offence of either bringing in foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.

Similarly, the entire results of 46 candidates were cancelled for the offence of either sending mobile phones into the examination hall or impersonation.

WAEC also withheld the subject results of 148 candidates and the entire results of 109 candidates, pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.