Two brothers have been arrested following an assassination attempt on the newly installed chief of Gomoa Amoanda, Nana Osuapem Kwabudu (III) and seven elders.

The suspects have been identified as Kwame Baah and Kojo Ewudzi, members of the Gomoa Amoanda Royal Family.

Reports suggest their two nephews; Safohene Joe and Akwelabi who are accomplices are currently on the run.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicates the suspects contracted a spiritualist from Nzema, paid GH₵5,000 and attached pictures of the targets.

They promised to pay a balance of GH₵2,000 with a cow and two sheep after the successful completion of the task.

However, the mediator who took them to the ‘juju man’ came to the palace to expose their plans to the chief and his elders a day before the killing was to take place.

The juju man also corroborated the story to the Gyaasehene of Amoanda and named his contractors.

The suspects were subsequently apprehended on Friday at about 10:00 pm by the Youth of the community at their hideout.

The chief in an interview condemned the irresponsible act, urging all to desist from such.

