The Effutu North District Police Command in the Central Region has arrested four persons following an assassination attempt at the Gomoa Pomadze chief’s palace.

The suspects reportedly stormed the palace and fired live bullets in an attempt to kill the chief, Nana Apata Kofi V, over a chieftaincy dispute which has been lingering over a decade.

In an interview with Adom News, some Asafo members, who witnessed the incident on Friday afternoon, alleged that the suspects came to assassinate the chief after several attempts to destool him failed.

The Asafo members vowed they will not allow any group of the people to take the laws into their own hands and create mayhem at Gomoa Pomadze.

Meanwhile, Nana Apata Kofi V, who escaped death, expressed shock at the incident.

He blamed the Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council for failing to settle the longstanding dispute in the township.