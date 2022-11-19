A basic school teacher has allegedly murdered three of his children after a misunderstanding with his wife in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region.

The teacher, known as Mr Dordoye, is reported to have deliberately drowned the three children in a well after his wife packed out, leaving behind the children following a disagreement between them.

The bodies of the three children have been retrieved from the well, while Mr Dordoye is reported to be in the grips of the police assisting investigation.

Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers in the Akatsi North District, Prosper Agbeli, narrating the incident to Citi News said Mr Dordoye, after killing his children, went shouting and announcing to the neighbours that he had killed his children.

“The man had an argument with his wife, and the wife decided to take the little boy away, leaving the three other children behind. In the night, the man decided to drown the three children by putting them in a well. After that, he decided to shout that he had killed his children,” Mr Agbeli said.