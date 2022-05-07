The Tamale Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of one Alhaji Shani Mohammed who has been fingered in an assassination attempt on the life of a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This comes after three suspects who were arrested by the Walewale Police confessed that he hired them to assassinate one of his competitors in the upcoming Regional party election.

The three suspects confessed after an interrogation that he provided them with weapons and gave them information that their victim will be using the Tamale Highway on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The three were transferred to the Tamale Police Headquarters where they were arraigned before court. They, however, did not change their confession and were remanded in Police custody.

The court, therefore, remanded the three and ordered the arrest of Alhaji Shani Mohammed Seidu to answer questions on the matter.

Meanwhile, while the suspects were at the Tamale Police headquarters, some party bigwigs came in to bail them but the Police refused the bail attempt.