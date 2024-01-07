The Black Stars concluded their final training session at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Saturday, January 6, 2024, marking the conclusion of four days of rigorous training at the facility.

Under the guidance of Chris Hughton, the squad is set to resume training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 7, in preparation for an international friendly against Namibia on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Currently, twenty-six players are in camp in Kumasi, gearing up for the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Cote d’Ivoire from Saturday, January 13, to Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Among the players in camp are Richard Ofori, Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Nicholas Opoku, and Salisu Mohammed.

Others include Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, Abdul Samed Salis, Richmond Lamptey, Majeed Ashimeru, Andre Ayew, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdoffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, and Jonathan Sowah.

The Black Stars Management expressed heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kwame Kyei, the owner of Nations FC, the entire staff, and ground crew for their unwavering support and assistance during the team’s stay at Abrankese.

Additionally, visuals from the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex have been provided for reference.