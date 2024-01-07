Seven individuals have been apprehended in connection with the brutal killing of three individuals in the vicinity of Kyekyire near Brongkong, situated in the Afigya Kwabre South district of the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which transpired on December 30, 2023, reportedly stemmed from a confrontation between two factions of young men, according to eyewitnesses.

Joyce Osei Assibey, the assembly member representing the Kyekyire-Kyerease electoral area, verified this information to Citi News.

She explained that a group of young men, armed with weapons, initiated the violence by hurling stones at individuals and vandalizing vehicles at a residence in Kyekyire.

In response, the targeted individuals confronted the group, resulting in the tragic death of three individuals and injuries to several others.

Subsequently, the police took action, arresting seven individuals suspected of being involved in the incident.

Madam Assibey further disclosed that the local residents are gripped by fear in the aftermath of the violent episode, with some choosing to abandon their homes for safety.

