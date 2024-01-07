Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has confidently declared that the Black Stars are poised to secure victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast.

Ghana has endured a 42-year trophy drought since their last triumph in 1982 in Libya, despite being four-time African champions.

As the Black Stars gear up for the 34th edition of the AFCON, scheduled to commence in less than a week, Mr. Asante Twum expressed his optimism during an interview on GHOne TV.

He highlighted the historical instances where national teams surprised everyone with unexpected successes.

Mr. Asante Twum emphasized that, despite skepticism, surprising victories have been witnessed in past AFCON tournaments. He cited examples such as Zambia’s triumph in 2012 and Nigeria’s success in 2013, instances where low expectations were surpassed.

Drawing parallels, he mentioned Ivory Coast’s 2015 AFCON victory over Ghana, even when the nation had faced internal challenges and doubts prior to the tournament.

Expressing confidence in the Black Stars’ potential, Mr. Asante Twum underscored the quality of the team’s players and the competence of the coaching staff.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by improved African teams but affirmed the team’s determination to excel in the competition.

“Our goal is to go to Cote d’Ivoire and win every game to be able to lift the trophy. It will not be easy, and the African game has come of age, with many teams showing improvement. But we know it is possible,” he stated.

The Black Stars, currently in Kumasi, are set to assess their preparedness for the tournament through a friendly match against Namibia on January 8 before departing for Ivory Coast two days later.

Placed in Group B, Ghana will encounter Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, commencing their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024.

Subsequent matches against Egypt and Mozambique are scheduled for January 18 and January 22, 2024, respectively.