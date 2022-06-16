Members of the Afigya Kwabere South Assembly taskforce in the Ashanti Region have beaten to pulp a mason identified as John Okyere.

The victim narrated the taskforce members requested the permit for a building he was working on in the area.

They attempted to seize his tools after he was unable to produce them and subsequently manhandled him when he resisted their act.

The video, which has gone viral, captured the uniformed taskforce members assaulting Mr Okyere.

Some exchanged blows with the victim, others lashed him with what appeared as a belt.

All attempts by bystanders to cool heads proved futile as the mason also tried to retaliate against the attacks.

Meanwhile, police in the area say investigations have begun into the matter with the suspects brought in for their statements.

The District Chief Executive, Christian Adu Poku, noted that the taskforce members who are currently on bail will soon be arraigned amid assurances that the victim will be given medical care.

“For now the matter is in police hands and I think investigations are ongoing. Very soon, I am sure they will arraign them before court,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Play the video above: