Two persons are in the grips of the La Nkwantanang Madina District Division of the Ghana Police for allegedly sodomising a 16-year-old boy.

The two are Daniel Arthur, 25, and Clinton Adofo, 39.

The police said the boy reported that he went to sleep in suspect Adofo’s house and at about 1:00 am, he felt an unusual penetration in his anus.

He woke up to see suspect Adofo, a football coach, and his friend, Mr Arthur penetrating him with their manhood on which they applied cream for easy penetration.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the two have been charged with unnatural carnal knowledge.

They have since been arraigned and granted bail at the Domestic Violence Court Number 5 in Accra.

The two are still in police custody due to their inability to meet their bail conditions.

The case has since been adjourned to November 8, 2021.