In a rallying call for the preservation and recognition of traditional religion, traditionalists and worshipers across the nation have united in a demand for a national holiday to honour their faith.

The leaders of this movement, Ngorgbea Kofi Davor and Samuel Davor, at the annual Afetorku Gbodzi festival held in Dagbamate in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, have passionately spoken on the urgency of this matter, urging the government to grant traditional religions the same acknowledgement as Christianity and Islam.

At the forefront of this campaign is Ngorgbea Kofi Davor, a prominent figure in the traditionalist community, and leader at the Afetorku Gbodzi shrine, who emphasized the need for equity in religious recognition.

“For too long, the voices of traditional worshipers have been unheard,” Davor proclaimed during a recent gathering of worshippers at the Afetorku Gbodzi shrine.

“He says the traditional worshipers contribute to the rich tapestry of this nation’s beliefs, and it is only fair that they are granted the same respect and celebration as other religions.”

Samuel Davor, another influential leader and secretary to the shrine within the traditionalist community, supports this call for inclusivity.

He stressed the cultural significance of traditional religions, highlighting their deep-rooted history and values. “Our traditions are not relics of the past; they are living, breathing parts of our identity,” Samuel Davor expressed passionately. “A national holiday would honour our ancestors and educate future generations about the beauty of our beliefs.”

Last year, at the esteemed Afetorku Gbordzi festival, the Dufia of Dagbamate, Torgbui Klu Agudzeamegah, echoed these sentiments, urging the government to take action. “The time has come for our nation to recognize and celebrate the diverse faiths that make up our society,” Torgbui Klu Agudzeamegah declared before a crowd of festival attendees. “A national holiday for traditional religion would be a step towards unity and understanding among all our people.”

The call for a national holiday for traditional religion comes as part of a broader movement advocating for the preservation of cultural heritage and religious diversity. Supporters argue that such recognition would not only promote inclusivity but also foster a deeper appreciation for the country’s rich history and traditions.

As discussions continue to gain momentum, traditionalists and their allies remain hopeful that the government will heed their plea for a national holiday. They believe that such a gesture would not only be a testament to the nation’s commitment to religious freedom but also a celebration of the vibrant tapestry of beliefs that define the country.

ALSO READ:

Passport fee saga: Deputy Foreign Minister attacks Okudzeto Ablakwa [Listen]

I am sorry – Nyantakyi apologises to Akufo-Addo over Number 12 exposé

Ejisu seat: Aspirants who showed interest have rescinded decision – Wontumi