Actress Tracey Boakye’s daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, has stunned social media users as she dazzles in a new photo.

Little Nhyira has been spotted serving fashion goals in a beautiful cream and black dress with a matching head ribbon.

The hairy seven-month-old baby, looking all-grown-up, was captured in a cane chair while the camera gazes at her holding the chin.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share the photo which saw little Nhyira give off wild smiles.

Surprised at her poses, Miss Boakye quizzed “So who has been teaching this girl @nana_akua_nhyira_ all these poses? 🤦‍♀️😃.”

Fans, who have since been shocked at her growth and have fallen in love with the photo, have praised the little fashion icon.