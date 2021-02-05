Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil, is wondering why the head of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, is being followed by army men in uniform with guns like the North Korean leader.

A private legal practitioner and a senior member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, in a recent post on social media justified the security arrangement provided for the Commissioner and questioned why some people have taken issues with the arrangement.

The post has attracted several reactions from people. One of those is Mr Bentil.

Mr Bentil, like others who have had issues with Mrs Mensa’s security, wondered why it is not the police who are handling her security and again asked why her security arrangement is so overt.

