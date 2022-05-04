Actress, Gloria Sarfo has expressed his profound gratitude to all those who supported her during her late mother’s funeral.

Her mum, Madam Ophelia Yeboah died on February 11, 2022 at age 66.

The Head Pastor of Zion Prayer Ministry and associate pastor of City Temple International was laid to rest over the weekend.

The event took place at the Akyem Osiem Town Park in Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region. Many of her colleagues were there to mourn with her.

A few days after the funeral, Miss Sarfo has delivered a touching message.

She acknowledge family, friends and colleagues for their support in these difficult times.

She posted an image with the inscription; Thank you world coupled with love, prayer and crying emojis on her Instagram page.

See post below

She wrote: Thank You🙏❤🙏😫.