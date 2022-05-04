Two best friends who have known each other since they were classmates are now married after one transitioned into a man.

Aaron, 25, and Kayla, 26, Capener became best friends at the age of just 14.

Aaron eventually moved thousands of miles away from Kayla then started to identify as a man.

They remained friends and eventually reunited six years later.

They then fell in love and got married.

Aaron credits his wife with supporting him through the toughest periods of his transition. He added that she even helps to administer his testosterone supplements.

Media company owner Aaron said: “Me and Kayla are happily married and all the trials and tribulations I’ve been through to get to this point have been so worth it.

“We had a connection that was instant – but our romantic relationship was a slower progression.”

Kayla, who owns the media company alongside her husband, added: “Our relationship was built upon our friendship and I believe that’s what makes it so strong.”

The pair initially met when at school in Tennessee, but after just six months Aaron had to move back to Oregon with his family.

Aaron eventually grew apart from his family as they were conservative and regularly attended church while he realised at age 14 that he was attracted to women.

Aaron still identified as female at the time and his family disapproved of same sex relationships.

Aaron noted: “My early years were challenging because I knew from a young age I wasn’t feeling what others my age were feeling.

“As I started to mature and go though puberty it became evident to me something didn’t feel normal and I started doing my own research.

“Because of my background I never explored my feelings – I was so sheltered from the existence of the LGBTQ+ community.

“When I came out gay at first, my family were extremely disappointed and they kept making excuses as to why I was saying these things.

“They made me see the pastor at our church to try and ‘cure’ my feelings, and they then started saying I was simply not praying hard enough.”