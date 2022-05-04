Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz pundit, Martinez has slammed rapper, Kwaw Kese for calling out Nigeria’s Burna Boy on social media after his Madison Square Garden performance over the weekend.

Few hours after music lovers took to the digital platform to praise Burna Boy for his record-breaking show in New York, Kwaw Kese called him out for failing to go on his tour with Black Sherif.

According to Kwaw Kese, Burna Boy promised to go on tour with Black Sherif but his recent tours have proved he is not a man of his word.

He wrote: Burna promised to take Blacko on tour but he’s on tour performing Blacko songs without him. @burnaboy you lied ???

The tweet has since sparked reactions on social media.

But reacting to this on Hitz FM, Martinez said Kwaw Kese’s conduct is an example of the kettle calling the pot black.

He explained that, the ‘Abodam’ hitmaker has done nothing to promote musicians in Ghana.

The pundit cited how Kwaw Kese could not even support his own brother’s music career to buttress his point.

“What has he also done for Ghana? Did he do anything for us to know he is pushing Blacko? Burna Boy’s mileage also added up to the Kweku the Traveller hit song. The Lagos trip has helped Blacko and he has pushed him on many international platforms” he stressed.

Martinez is certain Burna Boy probably did not go on tour with Black Sherif due to his court issues.

