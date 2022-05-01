Grammy award-winner Burna Boy, made his female fan go bananas after he smiled at her moments after she flung her brassier at him.

The singer was entertaining a massive crowd who showed up for his concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York city themed ‘One Night in Space’.

In the heat of the show, a female fan at the nosebleed section pulled her bra and flung it directly at Burna Boy.

Luck shone on her when the African giant caught her bra in the nick of time, and proceeded to wave it at the audience.

Burna Boy had a huge smile on his face in apparent excitement when more females began throwing their brassieres unto the stage.

Taking to Twitter, the excited fan said it was worth the adventure.