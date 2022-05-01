Former President John Dramani Mahama has joined May Day well-wishers to celebrate the contribution of Ghana’s labour force to the development of the country.

Taking to his Facebook account, the former President described Ghana’s labour force as the engine that propels the country and keeps it afloat.

“In periods of great economic strife and hopelessness, it is you who come to the peoples’ rescue and provide the needed inspiration and industry to get the state back on the path of recovery,” he said.

He expressed hope that even as the country goes through a tough economic patch, “your unconquerable spirit of resilience and service will lift us out of our present gloom.”

“And this is why you remain our eternal heroes and heroines,” he concluded.

Below is his post on Facebook