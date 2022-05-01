The implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) commences today, May 1, as announced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
This means a rate of 1.5% will be imposed on all electronic transactions above GH¢100.00 starting Sunday.
Already, some Ghanaians have put the system to a test and have shared their experiences on Twitter.
According to some users, they engaged in transactions above the GH¢100 threshold, but did not experience the effect of the levy.
Others, however, recounted how their transactions were hit by the levy.
I just sent 300GH to my girlfriend but they did not charge me the #elevy fee. Are we sure the #elevy dey start today?— Akwesi Merit (@AkwesiMerit) May 1, 2022
|MayDay|
Ayoo, happy #elevy day. We die finish pic.twitter.com/ln9ML0e3cj— #WoPre aa wob3ti (@madibaoctopus3) May 1, 2022
E-levy is here— 10/6/22 BTS💜 (@sidechick_22) May 1, 2022
Just this morning
Tax 12gh
Mtn charge 6.75gh
Eeii Npp#elevy #MayDay #npp #Ghana pic.twitter.com/iUOaP06SjL
Also, some users are alleging that the levy is being implemented on transactions below the given threshold.
But I thought the #elevy takes effect on transactions above 100gh? So why dem charge it on 50gh also? @NAkufoAddo and @MTNGhana explain this… 😡 pic.twitter.com/uT2LpqvU1A— Akwesi Merit (@AkwesiMerit) May 1, 2022
I thought E-Levy was charged on transfers in excess of GHC100 but why this?? #elevy pic.twitter.com/Dj2xlimLSo— Bekwai Mayor (@korbienah) May 1, 2022
Was transferring GHS 5.00 from my mtn momo to vodafone cash which I’m always deducted GHS 0.50. I did same transaction this morning and I was charged GH 1.25 . Isn’t it above GHS 100.00 anymore? Eiiiii @MTNGhana @VodafoneGhana .. #elevy #Sarkodie #doggy #dubai #daybreakhitz pic.twitter.com/FHG2vMJCqD— nana ama- (@PBurnagyal) May 1, 2022