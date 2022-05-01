The implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) commences today, May 1, as announced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This means a rate of 1.5% will be imposed on all electronic transactions above GH¢100.00 starting Sunday.

Already, some Ghanaians have put the system to a test and have shared their experiences on Twitter.

According to some users, they engaged in transactions above the GH¢100 threshold, but did not experience the effect of the levy.

Others, however, recounted how their transactions were hit by the levy.

I just sent 300GH to my girlfriend but they did not charge me the #elevy fee. Are we sure the #elevy dey start today?



|MayDay| — Akwesi Merit (@AkwesiMerit) May 1, 2022

Also, some users are alleging that the levy is being implemented on transactions below the given threshold.

But I thought the #elevy takes effect on transactions above 100gh? So why dem charge it on 50gh also? @NAkufoAddo and @MTNGhana explain this… 😡 pic.twitter.com/uT2LpqvU1A — Akwesi Merit (@AkwesiMerit) May 1, 2022

I thought E-Levy was charged on transfers in excess of GHC100 but why this?? #elevy pic.twitter.com/Dj2xlimLSo — Bekwai Mayor (@korbienah) May 1, 2022