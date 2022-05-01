MOMO

The implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) commences today, May 1, as announced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This means a rate of 1.5% will be imposed on all electronic transactions above GH¢100.00 starting Sunday.

Already, some Ghanaians have put the system to a test and have shared their experiences on Twitter.

According to some users, they engaged in transactions above the GH¢100 threshold, but did not experience the effect of the levy.

Others, however, recounted how their transactions were hit by the levy.

Also, some users are alleging that the levy is being implemented on transactions below the given threshold.