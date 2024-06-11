Leader and presidential candidate of the Togolese Movement for Restoration (MTR), Dr. Jean-Emmanuel Gnagnon has arrived in Ghana to seek support in resolving the political crisis in Togo.

Dr. Gnagnon and vice president of the party, Advocate Brice Afatsawo- Kpotor are on a mission to rally international support against the recent constitutional changes in Togo, which they believe undermine democracy and the people’s right to elect their leader.

During a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Museum in Accra, Dr Gnagnon expressed his disapproval of the new legislation, which grants parliament the power to elect the president, effectively denying citizens their right to vote.

He emphasized that the MTR is committed to promoting peace, socialism, and progress in Africa and is determined to challenge this undemocratic move.

Dr Gnagnon plans to meet with key stakeholders in Ghana, including the National Chief Imam, the Christian Council, and the National Peace Council, to garner support for the Togolese people’s cause. He believes that international pressure can help reverse the constitutional changes and ensure a democratic and inclusive political process in Togo.

The recent constitutional amendments, adopted by Togolese lawmakers on March 25, have sparked controversy and opposition from various quarters. The changes introduce a parliamentary system, where the president will be elected by lawmakers for a single six-year term, without public input. The president’s powers will be significantly reduced, with the president of the council of ministers assuming full authority and accountability for managing the government.

The MTR, launched on February 24, 2024, is a progressive socialist party that prioritizes citizen responsibility, tolerance, social justice, and shared prosperity. As the next elections approach, the party is positioning itself as a champion of political restoration, the rule of law, and human rights in Togo.

By seeking support from Ghana and other international partners, Dr. Gnagnon and the MTR aim to build a strong coalition to challenge the undemocratic forces in Togo and ensure a brighter future for the Togolese people.

