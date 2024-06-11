Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer has said, that Ghana’s Tourism space is open for more developmental collaboration and tourist patronage.

He made these profound remarks when he addressed the 121st Executive Council meeting of the United Nations Tourism in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday 11th June 2024.

While assuring the gathering of Ghana’s resolve to continue supporting UN Tourism’s efforts, the Minister noted the latest data shows a strong recovery in international tourism, with Africa surpassing pre-pandemic arrivals.

He also underscored, that Ghana’s tourism industry has also shown resilience with a 25% increase in arrivals in 2023 compared to the previous year, and a 2% rise in pre-pandemic figures indicating a strong recovery trend in African destinations.

On the lines of sustainable practices, Hon. Mercer shared Ghana’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices that benefit local communities and preserve the environment. Initiatives such as eco-tourism, cultural and heritage tourism and community-based tourism are being implemented to attract responsible tourists.

He was also quick to add the successful “Year of Return” and the “Beyond the Return” initiative; a sequel to the “Year of Return” that aims to sustain dialogue among people of African descent and foster economic relations and investments from the diaspora.

“Domestic tourism is also being promoted through the EXPERIENCEGHANA, SHAREGHANA

campaign to increase domestic tourism visits and accelerate tourism recovery”, the Minister said. “Ghana is also working frantically at enhancing its tourism infrastructure – the Accra Marine Drive project; a 241-acre redevelopment scheme of Accra’s waterfront, is currently ongoing and will establish an iconic skyline for Accra and transform that part of the Accra into a world class tourism enclave”, he added.

On matters regarding travels, Hon. Mercer noted with importance, the Government of Ghana’s steps to restructure the visa regime, including a proposal to introduce an e-visa system that will make it easier for visitors to travel to Ghana and promote tourism growth.

These initiatives demonstrate a commitment to enhancing accessibility and promoting Ghana as a desirable destination for both domestic and international travellers.

The Minister reiterated Ghana’s commitment to sustainable tourism development that benefits her people, culture, and environment.

He used the opportunity to invite the gathering to visit Ghana and experience her warm hospitality, rich culture, and natural beauty.