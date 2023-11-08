Aggrieved residents of Toflokpo in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region have given the government a two-week ultimatum to call management of a Salt mining firm, Electrochem Ghana Limited to order.

The residents say they want their concerns regarding salt mining in the Songor Lagoon addressed.

On Monday, November 6th, 2023, salt miners of Toflokpo and Salom allegedly clashed with some staff of the salt mining firms over concession boundary issues leading to the death of a 47-year-old Korletey Wormenor.

Following his death, residents say they are living in constant fear and have thus given the government 14 days to intervene, or they will take the law into their own hands.