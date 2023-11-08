The flagbearer of the largest opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has disclosed his intention to merge certain ministries in the country if his party secures victory in the 2024 elections.

Mr Mahama emphasised that, the current administration under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has created numerous ministries with overlapping functions.

The former President argued that, these redundant ministries are not only unnecessary but also drain the country’s financial resources.

During a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra, Mr. Mahama highlighted the NDC’s belief that these ministries are superfluous.

“We will merge ministerial portfolios to prune down the number of ministries drastically. For instance, I don’t see why we have an Aviation Ministry, Railways Ministry, Transport Ministry, and all the other ministries. Local Government Ministry, Business Development Ministry,” he said.

Mr. Mahama added that, such streamlining would help reduce waste, prevent institutional borrowing and ensure compliance with internal and external control systems.