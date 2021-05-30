A 24-year-old woman has been struck dead by thunderstorm at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North district of the Oti Region.

The incident occurred on Friday evening after heavy downpour in the area.

Information gathered by Adom News suggested the deceased, identified as Naomi, was returning from the farm with her husband.

The body has since been released by the police who visited the scene.

Meanwhile, residents,vwho have been thrown into a state of shock, suspect someone might have invoked curses on her.