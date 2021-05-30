A man and his wife have been arrested by the Breman Asikuma Police in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District for allegedly burying their two-year-old baby alive on the advice of their pastor.



The pastor, who is on the run, is being trailed by the police.



The incident happened at Brakwa Awoyom, a suburb of Bremang Brakwa.



According to reports, the child was buried near the stream the community relies on for water.

The parents, Paul Adoba and Maame Ataa, are now in police custody assisting investigations.



A witness told Kasapa FM that he was asleep Friday night when he heard people talking in a distance so he hid in his window to observe what was happening.

According to him, he saw the parents of the child and the female pastor burying the live child in a dug hole.



The witness said he rushed to confirm what he had seen when the suspects left only to see the child dead and covered up in the whole.



He said the parents when confronted said they believe the child was given to them by the river and so they were giving him back.



According to the family spokesperson, Justice Bonnam, the parents always complained about the health condition of the child.

He said he had heard they were planning to kill him so they could have their peace of mind.