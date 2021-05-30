A new mum has been left devastated, after her bride-to-be best friend banned her from her bridal party due to weight she had gained during her pregnancy.

The mum, who gained three stones after giving birth to her child last year, always thought she would take on the role of bridesmaid after her friend got engaged, until she found out through social media she had been cruelly excluded.

“We’ve been friends for a long time and over the years she has always made references to me being a bridesmaid when she gets married,” she wrote on Mumsnet.

“This afternoon she tagged four friends on Facebook introducing them as her ‘team bride’. I felt really upset about it, but still, I messaged her to say congratulations on the team bride. She replied saying she really wanted me to be a part of it but it wouldn’t have been right for me.”

The bride said the dresses wouldn’t have complimented her body (Image: mumsnet WS)

When the woman dug a little further into why her best friend suddenly didn’t see her as being the right fit anymore, her friend told her she thought the bridesmaids’ dresses would be an issue, “given how you feel about yourself right now.”

“I know the style wouldn’t compliment your body shape or be something you’d ever typically wear and I know you’d feel uncomfortable if you did have to wear it,” the message read.

“I have my heart set on those dresses and I wouldn’t expect you to wear something that wasn’t right for you, but I also wouldn’t want to compromise and change my dresses. All of the girls love them and feel super happy wearing them.”

The mum explained: “I do feel awful about myself, which I’ve told my friend several times,” adding that she still feels so hurt this would be a reason for her not to be picked as bridesmaid.

“All four girls she’s picked are super stick thin (as is my friend) maybe size 8 or 10, I’m a size 16 to 18 and I can’t help but feel I’d ruin the ‘image’ if she picked me and that’s exactly why she hasn’t asked me,” she continued.

“She is right that I wouldn’t feel great in that dress right now, but her wedding isn’t until May next year which would’ve given me plenty of time to lose some weight!”

The mum questioned whether she was right to feel hurt by her friend’s decision and she was quickly inundated with comments from people who branded the bride’s message as ‘disgusting.’

“She is not a friend! Who on earth prioritises the dress they want their bridesmaids to wear above having actual close friends as bridesmaids,” one user commented.

Meanwhile another added: “Jesus, that is absolutely brutal. What a horrible person she is. You don’t need someone that superficial in your life.”