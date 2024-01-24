A nostalgic throwback photo of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie and his wife Tracy has surfaced, capturing the early stages of their relationship.

The photo, believed to be taken when they were young adults, has stirred emotions among fans as it showed the couple’s journey from friends to life partners.

Sarkodie and Tracy are seen enjoying a relaxing moment, believed to be at a park as they appeared so much smitten by each other.

The warm smile from Tracy as she took covers behind Sarkodie radiated her excitement being with the love of her life.

Sarkodie and Tracy’s relationship began as a friendship in 2009, a period when Sarkodie had already established himself as a successful musician.

The couple chose to keep their romance private for several years before deciding to make it public in 2013.

In 2018, they took their commitment to the next level, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Since then, Sarkodie and Tracy have built a beautiful family, welcoming two children into their lives — Titi and Michael Owusu Jnr.