Police in the Ashanti Region are investigating the tragic death of three siblings suspected to have been killed by an insecticide used to drive away bedbugs from a room they slept in.

Two of the victims died upon arrival at the hospital when the incident happened, while the other one died later, with their grandmother discharged after she was admitted at the hospital.

On December 28, 2023, 15-year-old Judith Ekua Frans, and her siblings, 11-year-old Christian Magdaline Efua Frans, and six-year-old Nana Benin, who lived at Pakoso with their mother, visited their grandmother for school holidays in Asawase.

Their uncle, Anthony Frans, while preparing a room for the children’s stay, applied an insecticide, Toptoxin Fumigation tablet, also known as ‘bomb,’ to disinfect the room against bedbugs.

The three siblings, along with their grandmother, 66-year-old Ekua Gyaabena, slept in the room that night.

The siblings and their grandmother, were found unconscious in the room the following morning and were rushed to the hospital.

The two siblings, Christian Magdaline Efua Frans and Nana Benin, died upon arrival at the hospital, while the grandmother and Judith Ekua Frans were admitted.

Judith Ekua Frans later died while on admission.

Assembly Member for the Asawase East Electoral area, Mathew Amissah, narrated the incident to Citi News and said the incident has thrown the community into grief.

“I was informed about the incident by a friend in my electoral area while on a visit to the hospital. I rushed to the ward and realized two of the victims had passed on. The grandmother and the eldest niece were also on admission to the Emergency Center ward of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment. I assisted them, and we came to the police station, and the uncle of the deceased who applied the chemical was arrested and detained,” he explained.

The uncle of the deceased person, Anthony Frans, made his second appearance in court on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, after he was detained as part of police investigations.

Police slapped him with a provisional charge of murder, and prosecutors were seeking ample time to continue with investigations.

But Defense Counsel, Evans Amankwaah, prayed for bail for him, which was granted by the court.

He said his client deserved the right to be granted bail while investigations continue into the matter.

He insisted that, the incident was a pathetic one and that the police should soften its stance against his client.

The accused was granted a GH¢20,000 bail sum with two sureties.

Meanwhile, the Asawase East Assembly Member has begun public engagement on the proper use of chemicals for disinfection purposes.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The case has been adjourned to January 23, 2024.

