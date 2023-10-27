Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey will be out for a few weeks due to a muscle injury.

The Ghana international was out of the Gunners squad for their Champions League 2-1 win against Sevilla in midweek.

Arsenal confirmed that, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder suffered the injury at the training grounds.

The 30-year-old was expected to make a quick to the pitch in their Premier League game this weekend at the Emirate Stadium.

But according to the Spaniard coach, Partey will be out for a few weeks due to the muscle injury.

“He’s got a muscle injury and we are expecting him to be out for a few weeks,” he said ahead of their game against Sheffield United on Saturday.

“We don’t really know the extent of it and he has more tests today but he picked up that injury in a training session with the last kick of the ball before Sevilla, so very unfortunate,” he added.

Thomas Partey has played three games for Arsenal this season and has been deployed mostly at the right back.

