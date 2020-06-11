It has emerged that stranded Ghanaians in the United Kingdom to be evacuated amid the border closure will pay between GH¢500 to GH¢600 daily for quarantine accommodation.

The said citizens must also be willing and able to cover their travel expenses which are being discussed with KLM.

This information was contained in a statement the Ghana-UK Missions released which urged interested citizens to submit their details not later than June 12, 2020.

The statement explained the daily fee of GH¢ 500 and GH¢600 would be paid directly to the hotel prior to departure from the place of origin.

