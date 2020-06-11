A 46-year-old mother of two was sentenced to six years in jail for stabbing her boyfriend, Alan Pearce, on her birthday in the United Kingdom.

The mother of two said she stabbed him because he texted her ‘happy birthday’ rather than calling her and assumed he was cheating.

Janet Kearns had left Pearce for dead in his flat at Wythenshawe, Manchester.

According to Dailymail.co.uk, Kearns had gone to Pearce’s flat and demanded to know why he had not called her.

She then stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife as he was calling the police for help.

Pearce was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery for his wounds.

At Manchester Crown Court Kearns admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Judge Hilary Manley told Kearns: “Your relationship with Mr Pearce was marred by jealousy and you attacked him and tried to take his phone. You took a six-inch knife from the kitchen and struck him with it, causing serious injury. You intended to cause him serious harm.”

Kearns was sentenced to six years in Jail.

In a statement, Pearce told police: “When I was lying on the lobby floor losing blood and getting weaker by the minute, I thought I might die. If it was not for the quick response of police officers and paramedics I would not be here today. I will always be grateful to them.

“How could she be so callous just walking past me as I was on the floor bleeding to death? I still don’t have a sense of feeling in my right, index and middle fingers and part of my thumb.

“The scars will always be with me mentally and physically but they won’t hold me back.”

Kearns told police she wanted to see the victim’s mobile phone as she thought he was being unfaithful and he said he was going to call the police.

The mother of two said she grabbed the knife to feel more secure in case he attacked her and claimed the wounds were accidental.

The couple had met at work in May 2017 and quickly became friends before starting a relationship after a few weeks.