Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has revealed plans are underway to open Ghana’s borders to allow foreign final year students into the country.

This follows President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s easing of restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic including the opening of schools for final year students.

Speaking on Accra-based GTV, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah explained the Ministry of Education was making arrangements to that effect.

ALSO READ:

“You know schools are closed except for final year students. So for final year foreign or international students, my understanding is that the Education Ministry has said that they can engage with the various school authorities for some arrangements to be made,” he said.

He added about 141 foreign students from Benin will also be coming by road.

“We have grouped them into four categories which are the deportees and the distressed or destitute.

“The third group is those government will fund their evacuation including public officials, graduate sponsored students and those still in school and the fourth is private individuals who will fund their trip,” he explained.

He said the evacuation will be done in phases since there may not be adequate containment places for all the travelers at the same time.