Wife of late Black Stars player, Christian Atsu Twasam, is struggling with the sudden demise of her husband.

Marie-Claire Rupio wished she could be with her husband who died in an earthquake in Turkey.

But, she said her only consolation in life is their three children she has vowed to make them happy.

She said this in an audio to update family, friends and loved ones about what she has been doing after the painful loss of her husband.

“I’m not but I’m trying to be strong. I have three kids, they need me. I don’t want to eat, I don’t want to talk, I don’t want to sleep, I don’t want to do nothing; I just want to be there with him but life goes on…it hurts so much but I’m trying and I’ll be strong for my kids. I miss him, I miss him so much…”

Play attach audio above for more:

ALSO READ:

Christian Atsu’s body arrives in Ghana today

Social media users react to death of Christian Atsu

From injury to Africa’s finest; Atsu’s best year as a Black Star