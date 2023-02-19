The mortal remains of footballer, Christian Atsu, who died in an earthquake in Turkey is expected to be flown into the country on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The body will arrive in Accra at 7:40 pm at the Kotoka International Airport and it will be received by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and government upon arrival from Instanbul.

This was contained in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The former Black Stars player was found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent has confirmed.

Atsu had been missing since the 6 February quake that caused the collapse of his apartment in Antakya, Hatay.

The Ghana international, 31, had spells with Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle.

