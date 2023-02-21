The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie, on Monday led a delegation to pay a visit to the ailing former coach of the Black Satellites, Sellas Tetteh at his residence in Accra.

Mr Bobie expressed his excitement for seeing the coach hale and hearty after receiving reports of his ill health.

He noted that the purpose of the visit was to ascertain the health condition of the coach and also to make a cash donation of GHc50,000 on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo to cater for his medical expenses.

According to the Deputy Minister, the visit was extremely important considering the role and contribution the former coach had played in the development of football in Ghana.

He said the delegation will continue to follow up and pay regular visits to the coach and expressed optimism that his health condition will improve soon.

Speaking on behalf of the coach, his brother Michael Lassey Teivi, expressed his gratitude to the President for the kind gesture and promised to make good use of the amount donated.

Coach Sellas Tetteh led the under-20 national team, the Black Satellites to win the world cup in Egypt in 2009.

Officials who accompanied the Deputy Minister were the Chief Accountant, Dr Osman Haruna Tweneboah, the Deputy Director of Research, Statistics and Information Management, Horen Quashigah, the Head of Protocol, Mrs Dinah Boateng, the Head of Public Relations, Kenneth Annang and an Assistant Director, Rodalyn Ansong.