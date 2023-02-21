The Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, has revealed that janitors and security personnel who were captured as middlemen in the investigative documentary by The Fourth Estate on the controversial ‘Computerised (School) Placement for Sale’, are not employees of the Education Ministry but of the GNAT Hostel.

He made this revelation while contributing to discussions on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, February 20.

“It was not the cleaner of the Ministry. What the Ministry did was, it rented a private facility at GNAT Hostel and used as a resolution centre.

“So they were cleaners of the Hostel and not at the Ministry,” he corrected.

In January, a Fourth Estate‘s investigation piece uncovered some rot in the placement into senior high schools.

The investigation discovered that instead of the resolution centre serving as a spot to correct certain anomalies, it was turned into a marketplace where officials linked to the placement executed their trade through a network of intermediaries, mostly security guards and cleaners.

RELATED:

School placement exposé: 8 persons arrested

Education Minister clears air on his ‘involvement’ in placement scandal

Even though only two individuals – the Education Minister and the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) – were the ones given access and passwords to approve protocol placement into Category A senior high schools, it has not stopped people from defrauding parents.

But Mr Kwarteng refuted the accusation that the protocol slots is meant to defraud parents.