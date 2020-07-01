Ghanaian singer Fameye has disclosed in an interview that he had sex with his ex-girlfriend in a VIP bus that was heading for his hometown, Bogoso in the Western Region.

The atmosphere in the bus was serene; most of the passengers had alighted and the driver had turned off the ambiance-lights so it was convenient for us, Fameye disclosed.

After narrating the full story, Fameye asked God to forgive him for the act.

God should forgive me. I had sex with my ex-girlfriend in a VIP bus. The lights were off and there was a curtain so we closed our compartment. The bus was travelling to Bogoso.

The seats were empty and she sat on me; it was really a nice feeling.