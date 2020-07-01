The Manifesto Working Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented a copy of the NDC 2020 manifesto to the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama announced receipt of the manifesto in a facebook post, saying it was a People’s Manifesto that will represent the NDC’s “social contract with the good people of Ghana.”

READ ALSO

Below is the Facebook Post by John Dramani Mahama: