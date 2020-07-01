Mahama receives manifesto for December 2020
The Manifesto Working Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented a copy of the NDC 2020 manifesto to the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama. 

Mr Mahama announced receipt of the manifesto in a facebook post, saying it was a People’s Manifesto that will represent the NDC’s “social contract with the good people of Ghana.” 

Below is the Facebook Post by John Dramani Mahama: 

I have received a copy of our manifesto for the December 2020 elections from the Manifesto Working Committee. This document, The People’s Manifesto, will represent the NDC and my social contract with the good people of Ghana. I thank you all for your contributions to the compilation, and as I have promised, I look forward to the Policy Dialogue Series through which I will be sharing details of the various sectors and themes of the Manifesto.

JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA