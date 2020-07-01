Chaos ensued on Tuesday during the ongoing voters registration exercise at the Akyiansua in the Asutifi South Constituency in the Ahafo Region.

The chaos, according to reports, was caused by a stand-off between some supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji Collins Dauda and some angry youth of the area.

Supporters of the incumbent MP and the agitated youth attacked each other with stones, sticks as some had in their possession, small arms, which were used to injure some two persons.

In all, four persons were reportedly injured as a result of the stand-off between the two factions.

Mr Dauda who was present at the registration centre in the course of the chaos was pepper-sprayed in the eyes by some unidentified young men.

Military personnel were later deployed to the area to ensure calm.