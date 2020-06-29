The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has, at its Functional Executive Committee meeting, held on Monday, June 29, 2020, appointed members of the party’s national campaign team.

A statement signed by the party’s Communications Director, Kakra Essauman, explained the team will prosecute the party’s campaign in the December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Professor Joshua Alabi is the National Campaign Manager, with Alex Segbefia as his Deputy while Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo -Lartey, (Rtd) is the Director of Operations of the campaign.

James Agyenim Boateng is the Campaign Spokesperson while Mrs Mawuena Trebarh and Ms. Margaret Ansei are the Deputy Campaign Spokespersons. General R. S. Blay (Rtd) serves as the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team.

Other members of the team are Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, Hudu Yahaya and George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser.

Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley, Dr Valerie Sawyer, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, Director of Elections, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman; Ambassador Victor Smith, Comrade Joshua Akamba, National Organiser and Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s Organiser, are also members of the team.

Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Samuel Sarpong and Dr Nana Ama Brown Klutse are also key members of the team.

The statement noted all campaign activities will be under the policy direction of the National Steering Committee and to be chaired by the National Chairman, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo.

In accordance with the party’s constitution, the coordination of all the various aspects of the campaign will be under the leadership of the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.