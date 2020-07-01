The Ethics and the Disciplinary Council of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has developed a strategic plan to guide its operations and called for more powers to discharge its mandate.

The strategic plan focuses on promoting high ethical and professional standards among journalists and other media practitioners.

The document is titled: ‘Strategic Direction of the Ethics,” which highlights the vision, mission and goals of the Council as well as some key challenges of the media industry in Ghana and how to navigate them.

Colonel Mbawine Atintande, the Chairman of the Council, said: “This is our humble contribution to how we want GJA to be”.

Presenting the plan to the National Executive of the GJA at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra, he called for an amendment of the Association’s Constitution to prolong the tenure of the Council and make it more independent.

He said such amendment would strengthen the Council and enable it to discharge its mandate more effectively.

Affail Monney, GJA’s President, thanked members of the Council for the good job done and their dedication to duty and said the National Executive would study the document and ensure the full implementation of its objectives.

Members of the Council are Ebo Quansah, General Manager of Ghanaian Chronicle, Ellen Avorgbedor, former Central Regional Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Nanabanyin Dadson, former Editor of Graphic Showbiz, and Osei Kwadwo Addow, private legal practitioner and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

It has Seth J. Bokpe of theghanareport.com as the Secretary.