Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi, says the secret to his fastness is eating African foods like fufu after scoring the match-winner against Chelsea.

The 21-year-old scored from a counter-attack as the German giants recorded 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 game on Wednesday evening.

The former RB Salzburg forward also breezed past Enzo Fernandez before rounding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to slot the ball into an open net.

Speaking after the game, Adeyemi, who was born in Germany but has Nigerian roots, said fufu makes him faster.

“I eat a lot of African foods but I have good genetics from my dad. [The food] is called Fufu from Nigeria,” he told CBS Sports.

Opening up further on his brilliant solo goal, Adeyemi stated: “The only thing I was thinking [against Enzo Fernandez] was that I just need to get the ball past him. You just try to win your duels, the goalkeeper came out and there may have been a bit of luck, but I’m delighted with the goal.

“It’s a case of new year, new luck. For me, it’s that simple. As a team, we talked a lot during the break and it brought us closer together.

“The win tonight was crucial and it was unbelievable to play in front of these fans. We wanted to give Chelsea a tough game from start to finish and we’ve won,” he added.

Adeyemi has now taken his tally for the season to five goals and two assists in 23 matches in all competitions.