Kingsley Coman returned to haunt Paris Saint-Germain once again as 10-man Bayern Munich won 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisian, who struck the winner against his former club in the 2020 final, continued his recent good form in front of goal when he somehow fired a 53rd-minute volley underneath the body of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG had been boosted by the news that Lionel Messi (hamstring) was fit to start but it was the pace of Kylian Mbappe, who was a surprise inclusion on the bench following a thigh problem, that they clearly missed in a one-sided first half.

Bayern dominated the ball and probed the hosts’ penalty area in the opening 45 with PSG lacking the mobility to force the visitors’ high line back. However, the Bavarians had little to show for it in terms of clear-cut openings with Donnarumma’s fine save from Joshua Kimmich’s low drive the pick of their nine attempts.

The pattern continued after the restart and it was no surprise when Coman finally gave the away side the lead when he converted substitute Alphonso Davies’ cross.

Eric Choupo-Moting twice went close to doubling the advantage with PSG left with no alternative but to gamble on the fitness of Mbappe and introduce him into the one-sided affair.

The France international responded and forced an excellent save out of Yann Sommer before having a goal chalked off by VAR for offside in the build up.

A resurgent PSG pushed and threatened right at the death but could not rescue it despite the German outfit seeing Benjamin Pavard dismissed for a second yellow card.

On this evidence, Bayern will be confident of completing the job in the return leg in Germany on March 8, but assuming they will face a fully fit Mbappe at the Allianz Arena, PSG will no doubt represent a tougher proposition.