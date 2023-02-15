The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has visited some police officers at the Police Hospital in Accra who were injured in their line of duty.

The first policeman sustained gunshot injuries during an official duty with colleagues to rescue a resident from suspected armed robbers in an operation at Tsive- Kpotame near Kpadzakope, a suburb of Abor in the Volta Region.

Credit: Ministry of Interior Facebook.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The second policeman also sustained an injury during official duty.

The Minister was accompanied by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare and other personnel.

Credit: Ministry of Interior Facebook.

Mr Dery expressed worry about the unfortunate incident and assured them and other officers who are in similar situations of the government’s commitment to the welfare of security officers in the country.

“Take heart, we celebrate you as a hero. Your welfare is our priority. Government will continue to resource the security services to ensure that they perform their mandate well for peace and security in the country,” he said.

Credit: Ministry of Interior Facebook.

He wished them a speedy recovery and God’s protection for their good work for mother Ghana.

The Minister, who did not mince words, warned all to desist from any criminal activity because the security personnel are up to the task and will deal with criminals and armed robbers in the country for the safety of the good people of Ghana.

ALSO READ:

Caprice robbery: Interior Minister visits injured police officer

Arise Ghana Demo: Interior Minister visits 15 injured Police officers (Photos)

The Minister and his entourage also visited the site where fire gutted last week at the Police Headquarters.

He assured that necessary measures will be put in place to forestall any future occurrences.