The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has visited officers who were injured last Tuesday during clashes with protestors on the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration.

The Police in a statement said the number of officers who were injured during the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration, increased from twelve (12) to fifteen (15).

The statement further disclosed that all the officers are being treated at the Police Hospital with two undergoing emergency surgery.

“We are grateful to our sector Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, for leading a team to visit the officers at the hospital,” the statement said.

“The Police Administration wishes to express its appreciation to members of the public for their show of love and support for the affected officers”.

Below are some photos: