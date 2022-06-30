SuperSport has assembled a stellar line-up to anchor the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations, starting in Morocco on Saturday.

Morocco, Uganda, Burundi, Zambia, Senegal, Togo, Nigeria (champions), Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Botswana, Cameroon and South Africa will compete for the 14th edition of the Cup.

The top four will qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Analysts and anchors

Seasoned broadcasters Carol Tshabalala and Thato Moeng will alternate as show anchors with Mpho Letsholonyane assisting with opening-day duties. Analysts will be Maude Khumalo (former Banyana player turned football instructor), Nthabiseng Modiko (football coach), Ummukulthoum Bakare (physiotherapist), Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns women’s coach) and Melissa Kape Saili (trainer with Football Association of Zambia and former player in Zambia).

Celebrated former Banyana star Amanda Dlamini will be a roving correspondent in Morocco.

Languages

SuperSport will broadcast all matches live adding English, Pidgin and Swahili (Maximo 1 only).

Additionally, there will be select matches where there will be an hour build-up and 30-minute post-match wrap for all matches that involve South Africa and Nigeria and all the knockout phase matches (except for the third-fourth place playoff).

This applies to the matches below:

July 2: Opening Match

July 4: Nigeria v South Africa and Burundi v Botswana

July 7: South Africa v Burundi and Botswana v Nigeria

July 10: Nigeria v Burundi and South Africa v Botswana

July 13: QF 1 and 2

July 14: QF 3 and 4

July 17: QF playoffs

July 18: Semi-finals

July 23: Final

Other matches will have 15-minute build-ups from venue.

Magazine shows

The Confederation of African Football will make supplementary programming available, which the SuperSport programming department will schedule – these will consequently be promoted.

“We are determined to demonstrate the same passion and authenticity we do for all Africa Cup of Nations,” said Mpuru Rasunyane, SuperSport producer.

“Our panels are strongly women-led, and we are striving for a genuine African look and feel.”

Channels

SuperSport will broadcast all 28 matches of the 2022 tournament.

Variety 4A is the home channel with matches simulcast on Football Plus for HD. On GOtv the channel is Select 2.

Final group games with simultaneous kickoffs can be found on Variety 3A and for GOtv on Select 1. The action will also be available for live streaming on Showmax Pro.

